Creative Assembly and Sega shooter game 'Hyenas' has been cancelled.

The dystopian game set in a world where billionaires have escaped to Mars and have taken with them their greed and love of destructive excess has fallen victim to Sega Sammy's “structural reforms aimed at increasing efficiency" as it prepares for substantial losses of £78.6million.

It's also ditching other “unannounced titles under development”.

A statement from the firm read: “In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel Hyenas and some unannounced titles under development."

The game was first announced in summer 2022.

David Nicholson, the game’s executive producer, said at the time: "We believe the key to modern shooter success is understanding what players want to see and where they want to take their experience. We know we've got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us. To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think, right up front and early. If you're in, we want to take you along for the ride. That's why after today's announcement, we're also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests."