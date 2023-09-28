The stars of ‘Harry Potter’ have led tributes to Sir Michael Gambon – hailing him a “magnificent trickster” and his acting “complex” and “vulnerable”.

Actors including Jason Isaacs, Fiona Shaw and James Phelps shared glowing memories of working with quadruple Bata-winning Sir Michael hours within hours of the announcement from his family on Thursday (28.09.23) he had died in hospital aged 82 after losing a battle with a bout of pneumomia.

Jason, 60, famed for playing Lucius Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise alongside the acting great, who played loveable wizard Albus Dumbledore in six of the fantasy films, said on X: “Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in ‘The Singing Detective’ – complex, vulnerable and utterly human.

“The greatest thrill of being in the ‘Potter’ films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

Fiona Shaw, 65, who plated Petunia Dursley in ‘Potter’, told BBC Radio 4: “I will remember him because he was also a gun maker – he could make guns, he always said he could fool the V and A (museum) into believing that they were 18th century guns.

“So I will think of him as a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster, but with text, there was nothing like him – he could do anything.”

“He took over from Richard Harris (as Albus Dumbledore) and of course, he began to mimic Richard Harris, who had recently died, and he would do his accent, the slight Irish accent'

“Which of course he always loved having an excuse to do because his family had come from Ireland, and gone to live in Camden.

“He just loved the precariousness of reality and unreality and, of course, that made him a very great actor.

“He did once say to me in a car, ‘I know I go on a lot about this and that, but actually in the end, there is only acting.’

“I think he was always pretending that he didn’t take it seriously, but he took it profoundly seriously, I think.”

James Phelps, who was Fred Weasley in the ‘Potter’ series added on X: “Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend.”