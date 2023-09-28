Jeannie Mai Jenkins is "committed" to trying to save her marriage.

The 44-year-old TV star feels "hurt and devastated" by Jeezy's decision to file for a divorce earlier this month, but Jeannie remains determined to salvage their romance.

An insider told PEOPLE: "She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage."

The source suggested that problems between Jeannie and the rap star recently came to a head.

The insider shared: "They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months."

Jeannie actually made a concerted effort to spend even more time with her husband over recent months.

The source said: "He spends nearly all his time in Atlanta, and she was flying back and forth between there and Los Angeles. She was scaling back a bit and trying to spend more time in Atlanta to work on their issues."

Jeannie was also surprised that Jeezy, 46, actually filed for a divorce.

The insider said: "She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living."

The celebrity duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home in 2021, and Jeannie previously claimed that it made their relationship even stronger.

She told PEOPLE: "That shift marked a moment that I've never felt before in my life."

What's more, Jeannie insisted that she wouldn't take her husband for granted.

She said: "When you have somebody that loves you so much, especially in the beginning of our relationship, it's important to savour that person's hopes and their dreams.

"And all too often we either kind of take it for granted or we start prioritising differently. And so you lose that person's excitement. And I don't want to do that to him and he wouldn't want to do that to me."