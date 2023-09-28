Rupert Grint has paid a glowing tribute to Sir Michael Gambon.

The 35-year-old actor - who played Ron Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise - has taken to social media to heap praise on his former co-star, describing Michael as a "personal role model" for him.

Rupert - who also starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the film series - wrote on Instagram: "So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert (sic)"

Elsewhere, Bonnie Wright has also taken to social media to praise her former co-star.

The 32-year-old actress - who played the part of Ginny Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' film series - admitted to being in "awe" of the late actor, who passed away in hospital at the age of 82.

Bonnie wrote on Instagram: "I was forever in awe of Michael’s presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall. He was Dumbledore through and through a constant, warm and guiding figure. Rest in peace Michael. Sending love to your family [heart emoji] (sic)"

Michael's death was first announced by his family, who revealed that he passed away after contracting pneumonia.

They said in a statement: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."