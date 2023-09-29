Bono feels "attracted to freedom".

The 63-year-old singer believes America currently finds itself in the midst of a "low ebb" - but Bono is convinced that the US will bounce back.

The U2 star - who was born in Dublin, Ireland - told Channel 4: "I'm attracted to freedom. I think it's important that we demonstrate to the world what freedom looks like, what freedom acts like.

"So I'll bet on freedom and I bet that America comes back from this rather low ebb that it is at presently."

The Edge, Bono's bandmate, has also expressed fears over the impact of climate change.

The 62-year-old star explained that the band care passionately about the issue.

He said: "Like any sane person we see climate change as being the existential threat of the generation. It’s something that we care a lot about."

Meanwhile, Bono previously admitted that his own attitude towards activism has evolved over the years.

The award-winning star believes that "entrepreneurial capitalism" is key to solving some of the world's biggest issues.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Bono explained: "I ended up as an activist in a very different place from where I started. I thought that if we just redistributed resources, then we could solve every problem. I now know that’s not true.

"There’s a funny moment when you realise that as an activist: The off-ramp out of extreme poverty is, ugh, commerce, it’s entrepreneurial capitalism."

Bono also acknowledged that business leaders play an important role in society.

He shared: "I didn’t grow up to like the idea that we’ve made heroes out of businesspeople, but if you’re bringing jobs to a community and treating people well, then you are a hero."