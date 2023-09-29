Miley Cyrus has been granted court-ordered protection against a man she claims has shown "obsessive behaviour" towards her - and has been using her address for his health insurance.

The 30-year-old singer filed a temporary restraining order against Alexander Kardalian, who she claims has a "dangerous fixation and, or obsession" with her, in court this week, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Kardalian is now banned from contacting her, attending her concerts or public events, and he has to stay 100 yards away from her, her car, her house, and anywhere she is performing.

Miley has alleged Kardalian turned up at her house twice in summer 2022, and she also claims he showed up again recently just days after he was released from San Quentin State Prison in August.

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker claims in the papers that Kardalian sent her a letter when he was in prison saying he would turn up at her property when he was released.

When he did, he was intercepted by her security, and police were later said to have told him to leave.

Miley also alleges Kardalian has been using her address for his health insurance.

The pop star has enjoyed huge success in her music career, but recently said touring "isn't healthy" for her.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker - who released her latest album, 'Endless Summer Vacation', earlier this year - explained in a TikTok video: "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."