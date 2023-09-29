George Clooney is constantly "inspired" by his wife.

The 'Burn After Reading' actor walked the red carpet with his wife at The Albie Awards, which are organised by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, in New York City on Thursday (28.09.23), just a day after they celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary and the 62-year-old star - who had famously vowed never to marry again before meeting the human rights lawyer - joked about people expecting their union to be over long before now.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' reporter Rachel Smith, George gushed: "She inspires me in everything she does.

"And by the way, yesterday was our 9th anniversary! Said it wouldn't last, you know what I'm saying?

"In fact, you literally said that! She said it."

George also joked about the 'power couple' tag he and his wife - who have six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella together - have acquired.

He asked Amal: "Do you feel like a power couple, my love?"

She replied: "Not really."

The Albies - which are named after Justice Albie Sachs, who worked to end apartheid in South Africa - honour "brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice," in the worlds of human rights, business, entertainment, fashion and technology.

And Amal, 45, admitted it was special to continue their anniversary celebrations highlighting such important issues.

She said: "Well, we're really happy. This is our second Albies.

"We hope to do it every year and it's really an honour to be able to put on a stage tonight five amazing people. Many of whom we worked with in Ukraine and Congo and Syria, and places that still, you know, sometimes seem to be forgotten.

"They're people who are really making a difference and it's amazing to be able to honour them tonight."

George added: "We're lucky that we get to focus a lot of the attention we get on people that need attention. 'Cause we don't. So, it's fun to be able to. Especially tonight.

"This is a good way to spend this, you know, this equity, which is to say, 'Let's shine a light on people who may very well end up in jail for standing up for justice and standing up for democracy.'"

Those recognised at the gala included Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege, Ukrainian human rights organisation Truth Hounds, Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammad, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, and the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Kate Moss, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig and wife Rachel Weisz, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Mary J. Blige, and Scarlett Johansson.