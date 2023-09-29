Meta has announced a series of chatbots with "personality" for Messenger.

The tech giant - which owns Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram - is looking to introduce chatbots which specialise in certain areas, such as holidays or cooking.

Boss Mark Zuckerberg admitted it's still a work in progress with "limitations", but he hailed an "amazing year for AI".

The main chatbot Meta AI can be used in messaging, with users able to ask it questions to "settle arguments".

A number of high profile names have signed up to lend their personalities, such as Snoop Dogg and Kendall Jenner.

NFL: star Tom Brady is on board as "a wisecracking sports debater" called Bru, while YouTuber Mr Beast will voice Zach, a big brother type character "who will roast you".

Zuckerberg added: "This isn't just going to be about answering queries."

The chatbots - which will initially only be available in the United States - are set to be rolled out over the coming days.

The announcement comes just as rival OpenAI - the Microsoft-backed team behind ChatGPT - has revealed a major update of its own.

The chatbot will now be able to browse the internet to provide users with current information, having previously being trained using data up to September 2021.