Some 90 percent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to X.

That is according to Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, who has revealed that the micro-blogging platform is on the road to profitability after struggling through much of 2023.

During a speech at Vox Media's annual Code Conference, Linda said: "Ninety percent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform. In the past 12 weeks alone, about 1,500 have returned."

The platform initially saw a dramatic falloff in advertising revenue following Elon Musk's controversial takeover of the company in 2022.

However, advertisers are now returning to the platform, and X is on the road towards profitability, following a series of policy changes.

In July, meanwhile, Elon launched his rebrand of X, announcing that he was changing the company's name from Twitter.

Linda also explained the company's long-term vision.

She wrote online at the time: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. (sic)"