Jennifer Coolidge can't "pull off" darker lip shades.

The 'White Lotus' star has just launched her Dirty Pillows four-piece lip kit with e.l.f. Cosmetics, and she admits she can't get away with dark reds and brown lip products.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer said: “I don’t look good with a dark red or a dark brown.

Anything that’s sort of darker, I can’t pull it off."

The 62-year-old actress is known for her juicy voluptuous lips and loves nothing more than when people ask her how she achieves her glossy look.

She continued: “If someone says, ‘Your lips look great,’ that’s a compliment, but I love when people go, ‘What combo do you have on?’.

“That’s the ultimate compliment, because then they want to look like you. Who’s going to take the time to listen to a monologue unless they really want to know?”

The 'Legally Blonde' star also recalled going on a date and the man informing her she overdraws her lip line.

She shared: “I’ll never forget: In my youth, when I was on a date, I had a guy say to me once, ‘You draw way too far above your lips.

“It was the only thing he said that was right. I was going way above my lips."