'Teardown' will arrive on PlayStation 5 consoles on November 15.

Sony has confirmed that the game will be part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue from day one.

Marcus Dawson, the CEO of Tuxedo Labs, said in a blog post: "In May, we announced that our voxel-based destruction game would be coming to PlayStation 5. Now, I’m excited to share that 'Teardown' will land on consoles on November 15, 2023, and it is our immense privilege to announce that the game will be part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue on day one (available with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium memberships)."

Marcus has also offered some tips for actually playing the game.

He said: "There are many ways to play 'Teardown', but when you first jump into the game, we recommend starting with the story campaign, which has 40 levels that challenge your creativity and logic.

"Each level begins with a main task, such as stealing or destroying certain objects, and a series of bonus challenges. You must then use the tools, weapons, and vehicles to figure out how to get the job done – sometimes racing against a clock. You will have time to plan your approach and set up your path, but you never know what unexpected obstacles you will encounter."