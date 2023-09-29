Microsoft isn't planning to make any games exclusive to Xbox Game Pass.

That is according to Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, who has revealed that the company is determined to make its games more accessible, not less.

During an interview with Games Watch, Phil explained: "Xbox isn’t just about Xbox Game Pass. The real success of Xbox is that more people play Xbox, whether it’s on an Xbox console, whether it’s on PC, in the cloud, or on another console."

Spencer believes that it would be a mistake to make games exclusive to Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox boss thinks the move could actually hinder the growth of Game Pass.

Meanwhile, Phil previously revealed that he doesn't see the failure of other gaming companies as a triumph for his own firm.

He reflected: "In the end, we know there are millions and millions of people that are going to end up with a Switch, a PlayStation, and an Xbox in their home. Those are great customers.

"They’re going to buy the games that they want on the platforms where their friends are, or where the exclusives are, whatever it is. It’s not a world where in order for us to win, Sony has to lose, or Nintendo has to lose, or Steam has to lose, or something."