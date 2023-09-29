Patrick J. Adams has apologised for sharing throwback pictures from the set of 'Suits' during the Hollywood actors strike.

The 42-year-old actor shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps including images of him with his former co-star Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on his Instagram page this week , but he's now taken the pictures down and posted a message saying sorry for seemingly breaking the rules about publicising work during the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors union.

In a message posted on his page, Patrick explained: "The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down 'Suits' memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagafstra continues to wage in its effort to win out membership realistic 21st Century compensation and protections.

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead."

The strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union has officially come to an end after a deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), but the industrial action by SAG-AFTRA remains ongoing until a deal is reached.

Patrick played Meghan's love interest in legal drama 'Suits' and has remained close to the Duchess since she married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Last year, Patrick revealed Meghan went to see him perform in a Los Angeles production of '9 Circles' back in 2011 and was amused to see him strip off onstage.

The actor told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was naked [in the play] and she had a good time making fun of me after! So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance!"