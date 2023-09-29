Kelsey Parker thinks she "deserves a little bit of happiness" after starting a new relationship.

The widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker has found love with electrician Sean Boggans – her first relationship since the singer's tragic death in March 2022 – and thinks she is entitled to something good in her life.

Speaking about her new romance on ITV's 'Loose Women' on Friday (29.09.23), Kelsey said: "We're trying a new relationship and I am grieving someone and it's really, really hard for both of us but do you know what, I'm really, really happy and deserve a little bit of happiness."

The 33-year-old actress – who has daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with Tom – continued: "This is the thing, I wanted the fairytale with Tom. I wanted the fairytale happy ending but that didn't happen for me so how now do I move forward with my life?

"I put Tom first, I put the children first. I just feel like now I need a bit of happiness."

Kelsey's new autobiography 'With and Without You' details the final years she spent with Tom after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020 and she is unable to read the book without being moved to tears.

She explained: "This has been the hardest thing I've done, I can't read the book without crying. It's a real realisation that this has been my life for the last three years and I think when Tom got diagnosed, I didn't have time to think.

"I was on this mission... 'Come on, I've got to keep him alive' and then I got to the point where obviously he died and then it was like, now it's my kids and now I move forward, and how do I get through this without the love of my life?"