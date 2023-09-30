John Goodman "gained so much" by giving up alcohol.

The 71-year-old actor struggled with alcohol addiction for more than three decades but has not touched a drop since 2007 and admitted that he was able to get his life back by cutting it out altogether.

He told Reader's Digest magazine: "It was a matter of surrendering [to sobriety]. I was sober for a couple of weeks and after that I knew that I would never go back.

"It frightens me and I know I can only speak for one day at a time but I know I'm not going to drink today. And I gained so much by giving it up. I regained my life."

Meanwhile, the 'Flintstones' star - who has been married to Anna Beth Goodman since 1989 and has 33-year-old daughter Molly with her - has carved out an illustrious career in film and TV in the 40 years that he has been in the business but admitted that he never believed there was "any possible way" he would ever succeed in such an industry because he had been such a "loner" as a child.

He said: "So I grew up without a father and there was always a feeling of being different. I was a loner and I used to escape by watching TV, at least when our television set wasn't broken.

"You had to keep banging it to get it to work!

"I didn't think there was any possible way that I'd succeed but I knew that if I didn't give it a go,I would hate myself for the rest of my life. I didn't expect to stay long, but I knew I had to try!"