X has removed the team monitoring election misinformation.

The micro-blogging platform has repeatedly come under fire for the levels of misinformation on the site, but Elon Musk - the owner of X - has now confirmed that the tool to report election-related misinformation has been taken away.

Musk, 52, claimed on X that the election integrity team was actually undermining election integrity.

He confirmed: "Yeah, they're gone."

The controversial billionaire made the confession in response to a report which observed that the election misinformation team had been removed, except for in the European Union.

The decision has been taken ahead of elections in the US and the UK in the next 18 months.

Meanwhile, the European Union recently claimed that disinformation is the most active on X.

X was deemed to have the largest proportion of disinformation of the six big social media companies by a study from the European Commission.

The report looked at 6,000 unique social media posts from Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Vera Jourova, the EU’s Values and Transparency Commissioner, said: "My message for [X] is: you have to comply with the hard law. We'll be watching what you're doing."

X had the biggest “ratio of discoverability” of disinformation, according to the study, which found that YouTube had the smallest ratio.

The TrustLab carried out the findings in collaboration with the EU, which is seeking to turn its voluntary code on tackling disinformation into the Digital Services Act.