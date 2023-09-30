Harry Styles made £105,000 a day last year.

The 29-year-old musician made the huge sums after releasing his third solo album 'Harry's House' and performing all over the world on his 'Love On Tour' world tour.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Harry is now one of the most profitable men in music.

"The figures speak for themselves. He is absolutely loaded and his career is still on the rise.

“When One Direction split up, there was uncertainty about how the members would fare as solo artists.

“But Harry has more than proven his worth. He is making more money now than ever before. The numbers are actually hard to fathom.

“But he has worked really hard and has devoted himself to music for the past few years. The proof is in the pudding.”

Meanwhile, Harry is set to follow in the footsteps of Adele, Billie Eilish and Sam Smith, by singing the theme tune for the next James Bond movie.

William Kadjanyi, political analyst at Star Sports, told MailOnline: "With the next James Bond film being discussed more and more, it seems increasingly likely that Harry Styles, one of the biggest names in music today, could be the voice we hear in the opening titles of the next Bond film.

"And this is not forgetting Ed Sheeran, whose music has already appeared in the likes of 'The Hobbit', at 8/1 and the ever-popular Lewis Capaldi, following closely behind Styles in the market at 10/1."