Lucy Boynton has a new man.

The 29-year-old actress - who split from her 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star Rami Malek earlier this year - has been spotted kissing and cuddling guitarist Murdo Mitchell in London.

According to MailOnline, the pair were seen looking affectionate in Soho after attending Helen Mirren's 'Golda' premiere Q A at The Picture House in Piccadilly, before heading back to Lucy's home.

This comes after it was revealed that Rami, 42, is dating Emma Corrin following the demise of his five-year relationship with Lucy.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare.

"They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.

"Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself.

"He asked Emma Corrin to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time.

"Rami is enjoying life and living it up."

Rami and Lucy met on the set of 2018 movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' where he played Freddie Mercury and she played his girlfriend Mary Austin - had not been seen together since February.

The paid had always been quite private about their relationship but when Rami scooped the Best Actor award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 2019, they embraced on camera and he then spoke of how Lucy had "captured [his] heart" in his acceptance speech.