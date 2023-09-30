Coleen Rooney "never thought" she would fall out with Rebekah Vardy.

The 37-year-old star - who is married to footballer Wayne - was sued for libel by Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah. 41, after she accused her of leaking details of her private life to the press but ahead of charting her side of the story in upcoming Disney+ documentary 'Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story' has admitted after winning the court case that she "never expected" anything like the Wagatha Christie saga to happen in the first place.

She told The Sunday Times: "I’ve never fallen out with the partner of another footballer in my life, and I never thought I would. I wanted to do the documentary because everyone was saying so many things about the case at the time, including the other side. But I didn’t, because I’m not that type of person. But now it’s my turn to speak."

The TV star also added that her husband has urged her to "tell the truth" to viewers in her new documentary.

She said: "Wayne said to me beforehand, ‘You just tell the truth, because no one can go wrong with the truth.’ If you lie, you get nervous and get caught."

Coleen - who has Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, seven, and Cass, five with Jamie - went on to claim that she does have some friends who happen to be the significant other of a footballer but insisted that a woman in such a position does not need to be in the public eye and that she can always tell if someone is being "genuine" towards her.

She said: "They are not in the limelight, and that goes to show, this whole WAG thing, you don’t have to be famous when you’re a footballer’s wife. I have some natural friendships [with other mums] But I can tell when someone is trying to force a friendship because of your status. I’m very savvy about that. And I felt like the friendship Rebekah was trying to put on me was unnatural.”

Coleen recently opened up about her decision to publicly name Rebekah's Instagram account as the source of the press leaks about her, insisting she didn't consult her husband Wayne Rooney or anyone else.

She told British Vogue: "Wayne was away working in America at the time, so I had put the kids to bed and I was watching some TV, sitting on the couch and looking at my phone. In the night I’d started thinking about what I was going to do. I just wanted these stories to stop. I didn’t want no one telling me not to do it.

"I like a pen and paper – a pencil and a rubber, actually, so I can rub it out. So I started writing what I wanted to say and then the next morning I put it out there. That was the start of something that I would never have expected.

"[The part] my friends and family were most surprised at me [for was] putting the post up.”

Despite her victory, Coleen admitted the case took a toll on her personal life and family pitched in to help with the boys while she was caught up with lawyers.

She said: "Wayne was supportive, you know, but it took its toll. He kept saying all the way throughout it: ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ But there were certain moments where we did have disagreements. Not over the case, but he would get annoyed with me because I was quite short-tempered. You know, I didn’t have time for him. I lost my focus."