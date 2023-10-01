Elon Musk wants X to become a hub for more citizen journalism.

The billionaire businessman - who bought the micro-blogging platform in 2022 - recently filmed a lengthy video of the "border crisis" in the US and posted it on X.

Elon, 52, wrote online: "I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what’s truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage!"

The Tesla boss subsequently encouraged more of his followers to follow his example.

Elon - who has more than 150 million followers on X - wrote: "Please encourage more citizen journalism! You can do live video easily from your phone.

"More on-the-ground reporting from regular citizens will change the world."

Earlier this year, Elon launched his rebrand of X, announcing that he was changing the company's name from Twitter.

Following that, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, revealed their long-term ambitions for the platform.

She said: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

"For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

"There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world. (sic)"