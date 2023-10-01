Apple wants to hire more staff in the UK.

Tim Cook, the chief executive of the tech giant, has confirmed that the company plans to hire more staff in the UK, with the firm having a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Apple's approach is a stark contrast to what's happening more broadly in the tech industry, where various companies have recently announced major job cuts.

The likes of Amazon, Meta and Google have all announced significant cutbacks over recent years, while Epic Games is set to cut 16 percent of its workforce over the coming months.

Apple's decision has already been welcomed by Michelle Donelan, the UK's culture secretary, who described the move as "another vote of confidence in our burgeoning tech sector".

She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Apple's ongoing investment in brilliant British talent highlights our global credentials as both an AI and technology superpower."

Meanwhile, Antony Walker, deputy chief of techUK, the industry association, has urged governments and tech companies to join forces in the bid to develop AI technology.

Antony also admitted that it was difficult to predict the future of the sector.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained: "In the long-term, the skills need of the AI-powered economy of the future is harder to predict. That is why businesses and government should work together on a long-term strategy that puts training in digital skills and lifelong learning at the core."