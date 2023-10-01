Nicole Scherzinger takes Cannabidiol gummies to help her sleep.

The former Pussycat Doll, 45, who splits her time between Los Angeles and Britain, and takes them to help her wired brain sleep after starting her days at 6.30am with exercise and maybe not getting to bed until 4am.

She told The Sunday Times: “CBD gummies are legal in LA. They work for me.”

Despite millions of users hailing CBD for helping them with everything from pain to anxiety, CBD can cause side effects, such as dry mouth, diarrhoea, reduced appetite, drowsiness and fatigue.

It can also interact with other medications such as blood thinners, with experts also warning about the unreliability of the purity and dosage of CBD in products.

Nicole gets up 6.30am, takes a sauna “to sweat out toxins”, and works out with her trainer before rehearsing from 10am – six days a week – for her role as Norma Desmond in the play ‘Sunset Boulevard’, which is running on London's West End until January 2024.

The cast of the show tease her for always working through lunch break and at 6pm she goes home for a shift of phone calls to her team in LA and makes notes before getting to bed “at 12, if I’m doing good” and “if I’m not, more like 4”.

Nicole – whose therapist once told her “I lash myself forward”, added about her relentless work ethic: “My mentality is: if you’re not suffering enough, then it’s not going to be good enough.

“Criticism is good for me, it ignites something in me.”

The former ‘X Factor’ judge added she has now had “enough counselling” to know less work would be “healthier”, but she admitted: “I’m still finding that balance.”

She said self-discipline gives her the “security and the confidence I need because I am very insecure”.

When asked if she suffers self-doubt when she relaxes Nicole said: “To be honest with you, I’ve never not been disciplined, so I don’t know.”