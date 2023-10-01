Travis Barker underwent gruelling dental surgery and suffered chronic pain while fighting Covid.

The 47-year-old Blink 182 drummer was stricken by coronavirus after he sparked the postponement of the group’s shows in Europe earlier this month when he rushed home to be by wife Kourtney Kardashian’s side as she underwent an emergency operation on their unborn baby son.

He has now told fans on X about his dental health woes following Kourtney’s scare: “Also last week I had Covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything God throws at me.

Trigeminal neuralgia sparks agonising sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face.

Travis revealed on 23 September he had tested positive for Covid, but didn’t reveal at the time he was also suffering from mouth pain.

His diagnosis came the same weekend he and Kourtney, 44, held their luxury baby shower.

Travis also tested positive for coronavirus in 2022 – two months after he was hospitalised with “severe” and “life-threatening” pancreatitis.

Blink 182, which also includes members Tom DeLonge, 47, and Mark Hoppus, 51, are set to perform at the Altice Arena in Portugal on Monday (02.10.23.)

Travis told his fans on X after wife Kourtney, 44, underwent emergency surgery on their unborn son: “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well.”

He also thanked his followers for their support before noting Blink 182’s tour would shortly resume, signing off his message with: “God is great.”

The band, who are set to release their first full-length album since 2011, recently came together to reflect on the numerous “catastrophes” they have endured in their personal lives before finally reuniting.

Vocalist and guitarist Tom revealed in a YouTube clip he had told his wife he never expected to play music or “tour again” after he left the band for a second time in 2015.

His view changed when frontman Mark told his bandmates in 2021 he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

Mark announced in 2021 that he was battling cancer and is currently in remission.

Travis and Kourtney married in May 2022 and in June this year she announced she was expecting her first child with her husband as he performed with his band – by holding up a sign that said: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The same month, the pair revealed that they were having a baby boy.

Kourtney also has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign, who she had with 40-year-old fellow reality star Scott Disick.