Pete Davidson allegedly crashed his car again at the weekend, just months after being slapped with a reckless driving charge.

The 29-year-old comedian - who was ordered to complete an 18-month diversion programme following a car crash in March - is said to have scraped his SUV alongside the wall as he was leaving his stand-up show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday night (30.09.23).

According to The New York Post's Page Six column, the 'King of Staten Island' star left the venue at around 10pm, with the outlet sharing a series of pictures of the damage caused to the car on the night.

The scrape comes six months after the 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star was behind the wheel of a Mercedes, in March, when he allegedly lost control and crashed into a house while driving through a residential street.

Pete was charged with reckless driving and entered a diversion programme without pleading guilty or no contest.

According to TMZ, Pete now needs to do 50 hours of community service, and he can do so at the New York City Fire Dept, where his dad Scott worked and died during the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

He also must attend a morgue to be educated about what happens to the victims of reckless driving and has to complete 12 hours of traffic school.

Should he complete all the conditions of the 18-month diversion programme, he won't have the offence on his record.

According to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office also stated he must pay "restitution and obey all laws".

If Pete chooses to do his community service with the New York City Fire Department, they would be "happy" to have him.

In a statement to the publication, they said: "As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service."

A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said in a statement at the time: "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."