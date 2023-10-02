Gwyneth Paltrow gushed over her ex-partner Brad Pitt's Le Domaine Skincare line.

The 'Fight Club' star, 59, launched his gender neural line last October and his former fiancée - whom he was with from 1994 to 1997 - was on his PR mailing list to receive some of the goodies, and they have her seal of approval.

Speaking to The New York Times, the 51-year-old star said: “It’s good.

“Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

Brad was actually inspired by Gwyneth's lifestyle brand Goop to start his own brand.

He told Vogue magazine last year: "I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop].

"She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her."

The luxury line Le Domaine is described as "science-meets-nature" with a face cream, cleanser and serum available.

Brad said: "I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered."

The Hollywood star went on to state that he doesn't want to be seen as "running from ageing".

He said: "It’s a concept we can’t escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms. Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-ageing'. It’s ridiculous. It’s a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner."