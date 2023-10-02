Movie killer Ghostface may be part of ‘Mortal Kombat 1’.

The cloak-wearing psycho – which has been played by different actors in the ‘Scream’ film franchise – could end up as one of the paid playable characters in the fighting game.

Ghostface’s appearance was suggested by ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ co-creator Ed Boon – who posted a piece of artwork to X featuring iconic horror villains from famous flicks that also included Chucky, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Michael Myers and Pinhead.

Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and Jason Voorhees were marked with a green tick over their faces.

They have appeared as downloadable content characters in earlier entries of ‘Mortal Kombat’.

Green question marks were layered over the rest of the characters including Ghostface, and Ed’s post was captioned with a dragon emoji and a thoughtful face emoji.

Fans took to X to say Bowie knife-wielding Ghostface would be a great addition to ‘MK1’.

A dataminer also alleged they had discovered references to Scream‘s antagonist in the game’s code.

The ’Kombat Pack’ for ‘MK1’ is to include Ermac, Quan Chi and Takeda Takahashi as well as Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from the TV series of the same name and Omni-Man from Invincible.

Homelander, is scheduled for a launch in early 2024.

General Shao and Sindel will also join the ‘MK 1’ roster.