Sir Patrick Stewart fears he's shrinking after losing two inches in height in just two years.

The 83-year-old 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' actor has confessed he's been getting worried about his diminishing stature so he talked to his wife Sunny Ozell, 44, about it and she put it down to a natural part of the ageing process.

In an interview with the Observer newspaper, he explained: "Somehow I’ve lost two inches over the past two years. I don’t know how the hell it’s come about. My wife, who’s younger than me, significantly, has said, ‘Well, it’s ageing – you shrink.’ I shrink? When will it stop!”

However, despite his advancing years, Stewart is looking to the future and is hoping to take on more acting roles - and he's keen to take on more comedy work as well as returning to the theatre.

He said: "I’ve got ideas. I would like to do more comedy. Some of the comedy I’ve done, I’ve loved it. To be aware of people laughing at something I’ve done is the most satisfying thing. I like it more than crying – I’ve seen people crying. But laughter is glorious.

"And I like being on camera very much and I hope to do more theatre. Occasionally, people will call me up and say, ‘How about King Lear? You’ve never done King Lear. You should!’ There are possibilities … and that’s exciting."

The screen star wrote his memoir 'Making It So' during the COVID-19 lockdowns when acting work dried up and in the book he opened up about his personal life - revealing he's been having therapy for decades after "losing his way" in his 50s.

Stewart confessed he turned to alcohol and sleeping pills to cope after his split from wife Sheila Falconer in the early 1990s, but found his way out of the dark time with professional help.

Writing in the tome, he explained: "I felt my life had lost its way. Sleeping pills, yes. Alcohol, yes. They became a part of my life. But, eventually, I became able to deal with that. Again, that’s the advantage of beautiful therapy – that you can talk to someone. Of course, most of the time they say, ‘And how did that make you feel? What was that like?’ You know, I think most of us spiral downward from time to time.

"There are moments when we ask questions of ourselves, unfairly perhaps. My hope is that it’s all behind me.”"