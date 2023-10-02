Naomi Campbell said it was "an honour" to close designer Sarah Burton's final show as creative director of Alexander McQueen.

The 53-year-old supermodel rocked the runway in a silver peplum corset dress for the spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, and admitted it was a privilege "to close a chapter of excellence" with Sarah - who famously designed Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding gown.

Alongside snaps from the catwalk, she gushed: "What HONOR to close a chapter of excellence with Sarah Burton SS24 .. You are not only amazing creative , you are an exceptional wife , mother and most loyal friend ..with the purest heart ., this is not goodbye this is THE BEGINNING OF AN ERA OF SARAH BURTON , I .. know that Lee was shining down on you Proudly . You held it down for 26 years !!! I salute you and all the @alexandermcqueen team #Judy #Nawful .. … Now I look forward to you DOING YOU . (sic)"

The show was in memory of the late Lee Alexander McQueen.

The show notes read: “This collection is inspired by female anatomy, Queen Elizabeth I, the blood red rose and Magdalena Abakanowicz, a transgressive and powerfully creative artist who refused ever to compromise her vision.

“The show is dedicated to the memory of Lee Alexander McQueen, whose wish was always to empower women, and to the passion, talent and loyalty of my team.”

Sarah joined Alexander McQueen in 1996 as an intern and returned after her graduation the following year.

In 2000, she was handed the role of head of womenswear and worked alongside Lee McQueen until his death in 2010.

As well as designing the dress for the royal, Sarah has made gowns for the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Cate Blanchett.

Announcing her departure from the fashion house last month, she said: “I am so proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen.

“They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank François-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all, I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much, and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”