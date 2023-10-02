KFC has launched a collaboration with ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ and ‘PUBG: Mobile’ that allows players to visit the fast food chain’s virtual restaurants.

In-game visuals include the statue of KFC’s Colonel Sanders, a plane banner, electric billboards, and maps.

Val Kubizniak, KFC’s global chief marketing officer, said: “We are the pros when it comes to making the world’s most finger lickin’ good fried chicken and delivering on the taste you crave. Now PUBG Mobile fans can enjoy the iconic KFC taste like never before then dive into a battle royale and score big loot for a double taste of victory.”

Starting on 2 October, ‘PUBG: Mobile’ players can visit KFC Royale Restaurants across Erangel, Miramar, Nusa, and Livik maps.

The in-game restaurants offer users food for health and energy boosts, with KFC-themed items including the KFC Royale Colonel Set, Chicken Cover and Set, Royale Delight Top and Parachute, Seasoned Squad Graffiti and Crispy Crunch Avatar Frame.

The collaboration will last until 6 November for mobile users and 15 November on consoles.

Meanwhile, ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ players can acquire these items from KFC restaurants on the Erangel map: KFC Chicken Box, KFC French Fries, KFC Energy Drink, Colonel’s Bucket Hat, Colonel’s Jacket, Colonel’s Shorts, Colonel’s Clogs and Colonel’s Parachute.

In the real world, customers are being urged to ‘Load up, Dive in’ with PUBG-themed meals at participating KFC restaurants online.

Customers can also get them via KFC’s app in select regions.

Rewards include up to six battle cosmetics in KFC’s red and white branding.