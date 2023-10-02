Sia has had a face lift.

The 47-year-old singer - who famously usually keeps her features hidden under a giant wig - recently went under the knife and couldn't be happier with the results of the procedure, which was performed by Dr. Ben Talel at the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery.

Presenting her surgeon with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (01.10.23), E! News reports she said: "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s***.

"I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world.

"I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on.

"People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

After the 47-year-old star introduced her "good friend" to the stage, the surgeon returned the favour by offering some kind words for the "amazing" singer.

He said: "I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person. We have a lot of common friends and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'

"She really is, like you can see—a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I'm super grateful."

Ahead of the ceremony, Ben explained he believes the key to a good facelift is to keep things "normal" and "natural".

He said on the red carpet: "Instead of trying to be creative and make things up, you go back and just learn what people are supposed to look like inside.

"If you know what they're supposed to look like inside, outside looks normal.

"Like, beautiful inside, beautiful outside - it's also natural inside, natural outside. So, you just respect the anatomy and that's the easiest way to keep people natural."