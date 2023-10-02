Steve Harwell has been cremated.

The Smash Mouth frontman passed away from liver failure on 4 September at the age of 56 and a ceremony to inter his ashes at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose, California, will be open to the public.

A memorial will take place on 7 October, with over 300 people, including the other members of the band, already confirmed to attend. After the public service, a private reception for family and close friends will follow.

Steve's manager, Robert Hayes, told TMZ the 'Walkin' on the Sun' hitmaker's loved ones want him to have a headstone marker they can continue to visit and leave flowers at.

The singer was supposed to be laid to rest next to his mother in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the city but there was no space available close to her grave site, so it was decided to make Los Gatos his final resting place instead.

The funeral will offer Steve's bandmates a chance to say goodbye because it was previously revealed they didn't get to see him while he was receiving hospice care in the days before his passing.

Robert told TMZ a few weeks ago that Steve had asked for privacy at the end because he didn't want a large gathering at his house - so the only people who were allowed to see him on his deathbed were his family, his fiancee, her family and his manager.

The 'All Star' singer was on good terms with the other musicians and they were able to send him their best wishes over the phone.

The musician's death was confirmed earlier this month with a representative telling E! News: "Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."

The rocker battled alcohol addiction over the years and had suffered liver failure and retired from the band in October 2021 due to his poor health.

His spokesperson said at the time: "Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world."