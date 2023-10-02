Joshua Jackson has split from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith after nearly four years of marriage.

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor, 45, and ‘Queen and Slim’ actress, 37, have broken up after she cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of ger divorce petition and is asking for joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Janie.

Jodie also asked for the option of spousal support to be removed and stressed in her filing – revealed by TMZ – she and Joshua have a prenuptial agreement in place.

She listed the date of separation as 13 September.

The former couple met at Joshua’s birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later.

They wed in an under-the-radar wedding in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year.

They had their daughter in a home birth in April 2020, and even though the couple kept their life together relatively out of the spotlight, they have shared anecdotes about their relationship with fans.

Jodie last year said when she and Joshua star first met, they had a one-night stand.

Months later, Joshua – famed for playing Pacey Witter on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ from 1998 to 2003 – admitted his now-estranged wife proposed to him.

He said on ‘The Tonight Show’: “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

Joshua added there was a “preamble” before his future wife went into the proposal, which he said left him stunned.

He said: “But she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I’ve ever made.”

The pair went on to share nude photos of each other and starred in a J Crew campaign together.