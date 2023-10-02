Lush are determined to make sure their advent calendar packaging can be "reused or regifted".

The company have created two reusable festive designs this year, The Lush Advent Calendar - which is packaged in a limited-edition box from Into Art's Andre Williams and features 25 vegan products - and the Christmas Buds Advent Calendar, 25 bathing treats inside a doll's house-inspired box, and not only are both products made from recycled board and with ribbons crafted from recycled plastic bottles, it was a priority for designers to make sure they wouldn't just be thrown away afterwards.

Suzie Hackney, Lush Gifts Creative and Category Lead, exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Our mission is to make something that can be kept and reused or regifted.

"Around 227,000 miles of Christmas wrapping paper is thrown away every year – a similar distance from the earth to the moon!

"We focus on creating designs that have longevity, that are joyful and spark imagination.

"This can also be in the box construction - the Lush Advent Calendar has a pull-out front drawer creating a different functionality. The design isn’t specific to Christmas as it's about celebration so it can be used throughout the whole year.

"The Christmas Buds advent calendar has been designed with the look of a doll's house creating a Santa’s workshop with a really festive feel. We love the idea of customers opening the doors every day and discovering new products.

"It's also lovely to think of this box being brought out every year and reused as part of peoples’ Christmas decorations."

Both calendars feature exclusive products, Lush classics and retro favourites, but Suzie explained the design of the product comes first, and then the team will work out what contents would be most appropriate.

She said: "The design comes first, then we start to think about products that would work well.

"We listen to our community and always know we want to include some exciting exclusive products whilst including the favourites from our main festive range too.

"This year we created an exclusive ‘Boogie Woogie’ soap using the font from Andre’s design to continue the theme."

Asked how they choose the retro products, she added: "We like to look at which ones would best suit the theme of the Calendar. One example for this year is the Christmas Morning bubble bar which is a very fun festive celebratory product, we knew we had to bring it back...

"In the Christmas Buds Advent Calendar, a selection of bathing products, we wanted to include more character style products as these go so well with the design of the gift so we knew that the Chocolate Santa bath bomb, Snowman Bubbleroon and Snow Angel bath melt needed to be included in the line up!"

Both calendars are available to buy in Lush stores and online at www.lush.com.