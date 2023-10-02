Nicole Scherzinger is planning two wedding celebrations with her husband-to-be Thom Evans.

The former Pussycat Doll, 45, met the 38-year-old former rugby player when he took part in ‘Celebrity X Factor’ in 2019 and she says she is now planning to say “I do” to him in Hawaii followed by a reception in Europe.

Nicole, who is currently staring as Norma Desmond in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on the West End, also told The Sunday Times’ Culture supplement the nuptials will be conducted by her grandad.

She added: “The reception will be somewhere in Europe. Beyond that I haven’t even thought about anything.”

Nicole also said married life with Scotsman Thom will have a base in Britain, but added: “We travel a lot, and I like that.”

But she admitted she was finding it impossible to focus on her upcoming wedding while starring in ‘Sunset Boulevard’, which sees her covered in blood in some horrifying scenes.

Nicole said when friends ask her for updates on her wedding plans she replies: “‘Yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I’m not thinking of anything else.’”

Nicole and Thom announced their engagement earlier this year after three years of dating.

She thanked her followers for their congratulatory messages after she and Thom announced they were going to het hitched, saying online: “Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes and kind messages from our engagement. What a week… still on (cloud emoji) 9.”

The singer and former ‘X Factor’ judge has been open about wanting to get married, and previously said she wanted to meet someone who would make the “heavens sing” on their wedding day.

Nicole, whose exes include Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, 38, and Nick Cannon, 42, told the Daily Express: “My greatest weakness is I’m a fool for love. A real sucker... the bravest thing I’ve ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it’s not healthy for you, or serving you.

“Then you’re finally loving yourself. I’d like to get married one day. I’m looking for a wedding, my wedding. I think the heavens will sing when I get married.”