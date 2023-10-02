Tori Spelling has praised her children for their “kindness” and “empathy”.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 50, who has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles, posed with son Liam, 16, and daughter Stella, 25, before they attended their high school’s dance over the weekend.

She captioned the snap posted to her Instagram on Sunday (01.10.23): “I’m sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can’t come to the phone right now. Why?… Oh, ’cause they’re grown!

“Little mama had to get one pic with my babes. Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens!”

Tori went on to praise her eldest two children for their “kindness, empathy and confidence” and called them “wise and aware and just really cool humans”.

She concluded her post: “Proud to be their mom. I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!”

Tori also has children Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, six, with her estranged 56-year-old ‘Due South’ actor husband Dean McDermott.

Her post comes after she was trolled for apparently splashing out on fillers despite living with her children in an RV.

The actress was targeted online after she posted a series of photos and videos of her posing alongside her former co-star Brian Austin Green, 50, on a red carpet for a ’90s Con event in Tampa, Florida, at the end of September.

Many said it was clear she’d had “work done” to her face and questioned how she could afford it amid reports she is struggling to find cash after moving into a motorhome on a campsite with her brood.

Others defended Tori, saying she looked “great” and urged her to do what “makes her feel confident and happy”.

It’s been widely reported the actress has been struggling with money following her separation from Dean, who announced their split in June in a now-deleted social media post, following 17 years of marriage to Tori.

The split came one month after the actress revealed her kids were ill from “extreme” mould in their rental home that resulted in her first checking her family into a $100-per-night motel before moving them to an RV in August.

Tori and her mother are also said to have been virtually estranged since Candy Spelling, 78, was named by her late TV producer titan husband Aaron Spelling as the sole heir of his $600 million fortune.

But Tori posted a series of throwback images of her and Candy last month with a message that referred to “tickle fests” and ice cream fights with her mum and 44-year-old brother Randy Spelling.

An insider has told Page Six Candy had found a place for Tori and her grandkids to live after they moved out of their family home, but she was turned down.