Gwyneth Paltrow has gushed her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s luxury skincare line Le Domaine is “beautiful.”

The Oscar-winner, 51, who got engaged aged 24 to ‘Fight Club’ star Brad before they called it off in 1997 after three years of dating, sat down with the New York Times to mark the 15th anniversary of her lifestyle empire Goop, and during her interview revealed she had tried her ex’s beauty range after he sent her some of his pricey face products.

She said: “It’s good. Yeah, it’s really beautiful.”

Brad launched Le Domaine in 2022, with the products ranging from a $275 facial serum to a $77 cleanser and all embrace the antioxidant power of grapes.

It was inspired by his Château Miraval wine vineyard and made in partnership with his vintners, the Perrin family.

Despite their break-up, Brad and Gwyneth – who starred together in the 1995 film ‘Seven’ – have remained close over the years, with the ‘Babylon’ actor telling British Vogue in September 2022 that his products were partly inspired by his ex.

He added: “I love what Gwyneth’s done (with Goop.) She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

Brad, who has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle over his Château Miraval vineyard with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 48, developed his skincare line with wine guru Marc Perrin after reading about the “health properties of grape skins”.

The A-lister went on to integrate grapes into the brand in every way, including its recycled wooden wine cask caps.

His range includes “potent properties from the seeds of Grenache grapes with the seeds and skin of Syrah and Mourvedre grapes”, including two exclusive anti-aging compounds.

Mum-of-two Gwyneth, who is married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, 52, also recently said on her ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast Brad was “like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind (of hook-up.)”

She also chose him to sleep with during a round of ‘F***, Marry, Kill’ on her podcast, saying: “I think Brad, for the ‘f***’ portion” while she opted to marry ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, and kill actor Ben Affleck, 51, who she dated on and off between 1997 and 2000.