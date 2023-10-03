Adam DeVine and his wife Chloe Bridges are expecting their first child together.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ actor, 39, shared the news with fans on Monday (02.10.23) they were expecting by posting a photo on his Instagram of him cradling his “fat” stomach while standing back-to-back with his partner as she displayed her growing baby bump.

He captioned the snap: “Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!

“Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me.”

Adam didn’t explicitly announce the sex of their little one, but seemed to hint

they know they are having a boy by referring to the upcoming arrival as “he”.

The actor also posted a photo on his Instagram of him standing behind his wife caressing her stomach.

Chloe took to her social media to post two images of her being hugged by Adam, which she captioned: “We have news!! Can’t wait to get this lil family started.”

Adam and Chloe met on the set of ‘The Final Girls’ film in 2014 and started dating a year later.

The actor announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2019 by posting a photo of himself steering a boat while Chloe flashed a diamond ring, and captioned it: “She said yes! Well actually she said ‘ahh Adam’ and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!

“I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self.

“You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard.

“I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”

Adam and Chloe married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October 2021, with the actor describing their big day as a “blast” on social media – adding: “I love Chloe so dang much and I’m so happy to call her my Wife. Def cried a lot during the ceremony.”