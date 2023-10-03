Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife Alexis Gale have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Cohen Ace James was born on September 27, and is a new brother for Naomi, three, and Zara, who turns two this month, and Allen's son, Aadyn, eight, from a previous relationship.

Alongside a series of snaps of the newborn and his siblings, Alexis wrote on Instagram: "Cohen Ace James. Wednesday Sept 27, 2023."

The couple announced their pregnancy news and separation in April, amid the musician's sexual harassment scandal.

Allen said in a joint Instagram statement: “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex and I have made the decision to separate.

“As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.

He added: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.

“In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

The 38-year-old country star was sued by an unnamed woman for allegedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over an 18-month period while she worked at his management team.

A second woman sued Allen for sexual assault and alleged the musician continued to have unprotected sex with her despite her no longer giving her consent.

The woman - who filed a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police - also alleged that Allen filmed them having relations.

Allen then announced that he was countersuing the accusers, the first for defamation and the latter for stealing his phone.

He has vehemently denied all allegations made against him and insists the sex was consensual.

Allen had claimed that despite filing for divorce in April, he and Alexis are doing everything they can to stay together for their family.

He told PEOPLE: “The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family."