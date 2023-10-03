Brad Pitt hasn't introduced his children to Ines De Ramon yet.

The 59-year-old actor has 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and even though he has been dating health coach Ines since November last year, an insider has claimed he wants to ensure the relationship will last before he takes the "major step" of introducing his children to her.

A source told Us Weekly: "It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step. He’s dated a few women over the years but hasn’t introduced any of his children to them."

Just weeks ago, it was reported that things were good between the 'Fight Club' star and his girlfriend, but they are not in a "rush" with anything and are just enjoy exploring their similar interests together at the moment.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They enjoy each other’s company and have similar interests. They’re both creative, like to travel, and are happy being low-key. Things are good between them, but Brad isn't rushing anything."

The Hollywood star is "very careful" about his love life and he's determined to "let things grow naturally" with Ines.

The insider shared: "Brad and Ines are still seeing each other and having fun. Brad is very careful and intentional about who he dates. He likes to ease into things and let things grow naturally."

In February, meanwhile, a source revealed that Ines was "smitten" with Brad.

The 30-year-old beauty started dating the film star back in 2022, and since then, they've had a great time bonding over their "shared interests".