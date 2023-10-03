Clint Eastwood turned down the chance to play Superman.

The Hollywood legend, 93, was offered the role of Superman for the eponymous 1978 film but rejected it as he wanted to play Marvel hero Namor the Sub-Mariner.

In an interview with Far Out magazine, the 'Dirty Harry' actor recalled: "I was like, ‘Superman? Nah, nah, that’s not for me.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with it. It’s for somebody, but not me. The Sub-Mariner, that’s the one I always liked. I had all of those comics when I was a kid."

Namor the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1939. He is the son of the princess of Atlantis and pledges his life to defend the underwater city.

The character has only recently made it to the silver screen in 2022's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' - played by Tenoch Huerta.

Whilst the possibilities of Eastwood suiting up for a Marvel movie are slim, there is still a chance he can be involved behind the camera if the superhero project is aimed at a more mature audience.

During a Q and A session at CinemaCon in 2015, the actor and director said: "I read comic books when I was a kid, I don't read them now.

"I prefer adult-oriented stuff. I mean that in the PG-13 or R sense, but that's as far as it goes."