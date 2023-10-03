Britney Spears has bought her dog a Gucci bikini.

The 41-year-old pop superstar acquired the Maltese pooch - whom she has named Snow - following the breakdown of her marriage to Sam Asghari earlier this year and took to social media to reveal that whilst designer brands have never appealed to her herself, she has treated her canine companion.

She wrote on Instagram: "Snow’s first Gucci bikini … even has a skirt to go with it too !!! I’ve never owned anything Gucci in my life … all my friends always had name brand everything !!! Am I weird because there’s supposed to be a fascination with it ??? Name brands never appealed to me … but I will get it for my babies."

Earlier this year, it was claimed that claimed that the 'Gimme More' hitmaker was worried that Sam would try to take their dogs, TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs.

Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it !!!”

She said in the video: “Let me show them how tiny you are.

“Say ‘hi’ Snow!”

Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the estranged couple’s separation and has asked that Spears pay spousal support and his attorneys’ fees.

Britney addressed the break-up with her 42.1 million Instagram followers shortly after the news broke, writing: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!”