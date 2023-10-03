Tom Hanks warns dental plan advert is faked with AI

Published
2023/10/03

Tom Hanks has warned that a dental plan ad using his face was faked with Artificial Intelligence.

The ‘Castaway’ star denied endorsing a teeth cleaning product and insisted the promo has nothing to do with him.

The 67-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.

Tom - who has been on strike with the SAG-AFTRA union over pay and AI - has previously spoken out about the “artistic challenge” that AI represents to Hollywood.

He told Adam Buxton on his podcast in May: "We saw this coming, we saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones from inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. That has only grown a billion-fold since then and we see it everywhere.

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deepfake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on."

The Screen Actors Guild - who are still on strike - recently got a hit of good news after their sister union, the Writer’s Guild of America, reached a “tentative agreement” with the studios to bring their action to end, which was incited over similar concerns.

SAG said: "Since the day the WGA strike began, Sag-Aftra members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines.

"We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand."

