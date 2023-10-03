Photography is available on prescription for people struggling with their mental health.

The pilot pgoramme has been launched by Wex Photo Video with support from the National Academy of Social Prescribing (NASP), as well as backing from former 'Love Island' star and NHS doctor Alex George.

The 'Photography on Prescription' programme will help patients and community groups get access to equipemtn from Wex along with photograph masterclasses.

Social prescribing sees a GP or healthcare professional refer a patint to a link worker, who will then get to know the individual and prescribe certain activities to help enrich their lives.

Studies ahve suggested that taking part in creative activities like photographer can help people suffering with anxiety, depresion and PTSD by reducing stress, combatting loneliness and boosting their self esteem.

Dr Alex said: "Social prescribing can boost self-esteem and improve your mental wellbeing.

"Having recently taken up photography, I can say first-hand that there is something truly remarkable about being behind the camera.

"Many people with mental health issues struggle to express their thoughts and emotions with words, which can make it difficult to convey how they are feeling and what they need.

"The saying goes that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ – that’s exactly what makes photography such a powerful outlet for self-expression.”

The project is the first step in what Wex hopes will become a long-term initiative to support people - especially those with low level mental health issues - through photography.

Their ambition is to expand the ‘Photography on Prescription’ programme to partner with more community groups and add to their online resources.

For more information on Wex Events and how to use photography as a therapeutic tool, please head here: https://events.wexphotovideo.com/photography-as-a-therapeutic-tool