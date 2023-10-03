Apple says a bug and third-party apps are causing some iPhone 15 to overheat.

Some users of the tech giant’s latest releases have reported that the devices are getting too hot to touch and the company has put it down to a bug in the new software iOS 17, as well as claiming that some edits to apps not made by them are “causing them to overload the system”.

iPhone customers in the past have experienced their phones heating up during the set-up process - this is due to the processing power needed to get a phone up and running with a user’s data - but these issues are believed to be getting worse with the iPhone 15.

Apple said the phone could feel warmer in the first days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity".

They added: "We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhones to run warmer than expected."

This includes the malfunction in the newest operating system and "another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system”.

It is working with developers to find a fix.

Some of the identified apps by Apple include Uber, the video game Asphalt 9 and Instagram, which have already bought out a fix.

Apple have emphasised that the issue is not down to the new titanium hardware in the new model as opposed to the stainless steel of their older phones.

They also denied it was down to the USB-C ports that the EU pushed for them to have.