Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 20-month-old son is now officially called Aire Webster.

The former couple were granted permission to make the name change from Wolf Jacques Webster after filing a petition in March.

Beauty mogul Kylie, 26, was sworn in and testified virtually for the court hearing, however, 32-year-old rapper Travis - with whom the 'Kardashians' star also has five-year-old daughter Stormi — was absent.

Court documents obtained by People read: “The Court finds that the other parent was timely notified and has not filed an objection.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

In March, the pair applied to officially change their son's name, after having a change of heart shortly after he was born in February 2022.

Documents obtained by TMZ stated: "[Kylie and Travis] regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

Kylie admitted a few weeks after her son was born that she and Travis had changed the boy's name, but she only officially announced in January that he is called Aire.

And after a fan site shared her post on Instagram - which included the first ever photos of the tot's face - and queried if the moniker "was pronounced Air or Airey", Kylie was quick to clarify.

She replied: "AIR [heart emoji]."

The star previously explained she and the rapper - whose real name is Jacques Webster - had decided Wolf didn't suit their baby's personality.

She wrote on Instagram: "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (sic)"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted in September that she knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf but she had "felt the pressure" to choose a name because of the legal process to register the tot's birth.

She said: "We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t.

"24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number… So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?'.

"I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?' It’s a part of his story but his name has changed."