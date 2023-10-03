Rosie O'Donnell has quipped that the only thing wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game was that there was not enough coverage of Taylor Swift's reactions from the stands.

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker stole the show at her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce's big game at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday (01.10.23) where she spectated from a suite with A-lister pals, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and more.

And Chiefs fan and funnywoman Rosie, who attended the American football game, wanted more Taylor action from NBC.

In a TikTok, she said: “NBC, you’re missing a lot of close-ups of Taylor. When Kelce made that catch, where’s the close-up to Taylor? Why do you think we’re all watching till the very end? We love our Tay Tay. Put her on!"

The Chiefs’ 23-20 win and Taylor's attendance, no doubt, attracted 27 million viewers across NBC, making it the most-watched Sunday NFL showdown since the Super Bowl LVII in February.

The 33-year-old pop megastar was seen punching the air and shouting “let’s f****** go" when Kelce scored.

Taylor also hugged his mother, Donna Kelce, during the game.

Her latest game comes after the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker attended the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago as they beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, and Travis scored a touchdown.

The Chiefs tight end, also 33, recently declared he plans to keep his personal life private, amid speculation he and the singer are dating.

Speaking on his and his NFL player brother Jason Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast, the star said he plans to stay private "moving forward".

He added about Taylor: "I want to respect both of our lives."

Joking about the singer’s fame, he added: "She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.

"I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.

"Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports ... will kind of have to be where I keep it."