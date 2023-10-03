Adidas has released Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ shoes featured in the PlayStation 5 game of the same name.

The sneakers mix Peter Parker’s suit and the Symbiote infection in their design, and are priced at $219.99.

A description of the shoes, which are currently sold out, said: “A thrilling and fashionable footwear choice for fans of the iconic Marvel superhero.

“These sneakers feature eye-catching designs that pay homage to the web-slinging hero, often incorporating Spidey’s signature red and blue colour scheme and iconic spider symbol.”

The promotional blurb does not mention the creeping Symbiote strings on the soles of the shoes that stretch up into the rest of the design, which is apparently one of its top unique selling points.

The hype for players to fight Venom and step into the Symbiote suit in the ‘Spider-Man’ sequel game is growing as the game’s launch date of 20 October approaches.

But developer Insomniac Games said the design of the villain was a huge challenge for its art team.

The firm’s senior art director Jacinda Chew told the NME: “One of the first things I figured out very quickly is (Venom) shouldn’t be dripping.

“If he’s constantly dripping it starts to look comical, so that’s not scary at all. Then if you look at the tendrils, sometimes if you (make them) too thin, it does start getting into body horror and it looks a little too scary.”

The team still wanted the Symbiote suit to look parasitic to players, but Jacinda kept her cards close to her chest on how the suit will change Peter Parker’s personality.