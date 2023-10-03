Arnold Schwarzenegger once threw his son's mattress off a balcony as a punishment for not making his bed.

The 75-year-old actor - who was born in Austria but moved to the US in the late 1960s - has Katherine, 33, and Christina, 31, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26 with ex-wife Maria Shriver as well as 26-year-old Joseph with Mildred Baena and revealed that he once decided to discipline his second-youngest by throwing his mattress off a balcony and into a swimming pool. but still beleives he was "lenient" compared to his own upbringing.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live!', he said: "For the way I grew up, I was lenient. But I think for American standards I was probably strict. My son did not make his bed. He had his nanny make the bed, which was not allowed. So, I came in one time and the bed was made so immaculately, that I looked at it and I said, ‘Patrick, did you do that?’ And he said, ‘No, I didn’t,’ “So I grabbed the mattress, opened up the doors, and threw it off the balcony down into the swimming pool! It gives an example. So he had to, kind of, drag it up, the mattress and the pillows — I threw everything out there!"

The 'Terminator' star went on to add that his daughter had a habit of leaving her shoes by the fireplace, so one day he decided to teach her a lesson by burning them.

He said; "My daughter would have this habit of taking her tennis shoes off and putting them right there by the fireplace,” the father-of-five explained. “And I said, ‘I’m not going to go be a servant here. You know where the shoes go, they go into the mud room. Don’t put them here. The third time I said, ‘Okay look, I’ve told you now for three times, I told you I’m going to burn the shoes…so I took the shoes and I put them in the fireplace!"