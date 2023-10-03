Stevie Nicks has been honoured as a Barbie doll.

The 75-year-old rock star - who is best known as part of Fleetwood Mac - will be immortalised in plastic as she becomes the latest celebrity to become part of the iconic Mattel doll line but recalled preferring baby dolls when she was growing up.

She told People: "I hung out with her, but at the same time I was more of a baby doll girl. I loved really beautiful baby dolls. You would have thought I would have had 10 children because of how much I loved baby dolls."

However, the 'Go Your Own Way' hitmaker went on to add that when she was presented with the plastic version of herself, she instantly "fell in love" with the doll and now sees her as her "own little feminist."

She said: "When I got her, it's like my whole world changed. I just so fell in love with her. She is really her own little feminist person at not even a foot tall. She's strong and she's fierce and she's solid.I see everything in her. When I look at her, it's like she's my whole life from beginning to now. When I look at her, all the memories are all there. She's a dream catcher. She catches all the memories and dreams, holds them in her hands and shows them to you. Barbie's little hands are really a lot like my hands, and they're so delicate and so pretty. I was so surprised."

Stevie has yet to meet the designer behind her Barbie but admitted that she admires the work that the toy giant puts into their products.

She said: "Just the detail that Mattel puts into these dolls — I don't even want to say the word ‘doll’ — into these little people is just so specific and really beautiful. I have yet to meet whoever it was that actually designed her, and I can't wait to really meet that person so that I can just totally goob out about all these little details that I find so beautiful about her."

The Stevie Nicks doll is available now as part of the Barbie Signature line and retails at $55.