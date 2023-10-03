The Pokémon Company has said sorry for the lack of stock of the special Pokémon and Van Gogh Museum collection.

It added it is “actively working” on solutions after the Pokémon Company last month revealed its promotional partnership with The Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands to educate young artists about the painter’s life and works.

As well as interactive themed tours of the museum, the new ‘Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat’ Pokémon Trading Card Game card is included as a free gift with all purchases of all Pokémon Centre and The Van Gogh Museum products.

But stocks of the card and the rest of the collection were rapidly sold out, leaving droves of disappointed fans empty-handed.

Tech Radar reported the card has already started appearing on second-hand selling sites priced at hundreds of dollars a pop.

The Pokémon Company said on X: “We apologise for all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Centre x Van Gogh Museum release… due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out.

“We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media channels for guidance on how and when to purchase.

“We are actively working on ways to provide more Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo cards for fans shopping at Pokémon Centre in the future. Details will be released at a later date.”

Despite the company’s apology, there are still no details on how long fans will be waiting for the Van Gogh tie-in cards or an update on whether or not certain items will be restocked sooner than others.